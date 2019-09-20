Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Joel Bitonio And Eric Kush
September 20, 2019
Slats went barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio, who gave the Area 51 raiders some advice, and Eric Kush, who has never been to a clambake BUT he makes up for it with his incredible BBQ skills.
