Slats Went Barking in Berea With Doug Dieken and Charley Hughlett
August 21, 2020
Slats went Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken, who tells us a story about Doug Hickerson in training camp, and Charley Hughlett, who's been playing a lot of golf in quarantine.
