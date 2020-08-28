Slats Went Barking in Berea with Chris Hubbard and Doug Dieken

August 28, 2020
Alanna Crummie
Barking in Berea with Slats

Alanna Crummie

Slats went Barking in Berea with Chris Hubbard, who gives us an update on his four legged friends, and Doug Dieken, who tells us about his summer jobs from his playing days AND a cool story about Tim McCarthy and Ronald Reagan.

barking in berea
Slats
chris hubbard
doug dieken
ronald reagan
tim mccarthy
Browns