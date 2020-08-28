Slats Went Barking in Berea with Chris Hubbard and Doug Dieken
August 28, 2020
Slats went Barking in Berea with Chris Hubbard, who gives us an update on his four legged friends, and Doug Dieken, who tells us about his summer jobs from his playing days AND a cool story about Tim McCarthy and Ronald Reagan.
