Slats Went Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward

December 20, 2019
Alanna Crummie
Slats went Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio, who talks about the Motley Crue, Def Leppard, and Poison show coming to Cleveland, and Denzel Ward, who wishes he knew the Mentor winner of the Mega Millions.

