Slats Went Barking in Berea with Wyatt Teller and Doug Diekem
December 14, 2020
Slats went Barking in Berea with Wyatt Teller, who played in Buffalo and is used to lake effect snow, and Doug Dieken, who shares some memories and his favorite broadcasters from Monday Night Football.
