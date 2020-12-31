Slats Went Barking in Berea with Chris Hubbard and Wyatt Teller

Chris Hubbard's dogs had a great Christmas

December 31, 2020
Alanna Crummie
Barking in Berea sponsored by WOW Internet

Alanna Crummie

Categories: 
Browns
Entertainment
Features
Local
Shows
Slats
Sports

Slats went Barking in Berea with Chris Hubbard, who talks about what Santa got his dogs for Christmas, and Wyatt Teller, whose mom brought out his competitive side.

Slats Went Barking in Berea with Chris Hubbard and Wyatt Teller

Tags: 
barking in berea
wyatt teller
chris hubbard
wow
Browns
Slats
newsletter

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Went Barking in Berea with Chris Hubbard and Wyatt Teller WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Charley Hughlett and Doug Dieken WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken and Andy Janovich WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Wyatt Teller and Doug Dieken WNCXFM: On-Demand
The Making Of "Another New Year's Eve" With CYO and Michael Stanley WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats went Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken and JC Tretter WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes