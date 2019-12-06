Slats Went Barking In Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio, And Eric Kush

December 6, 2019
Alanna Crummie
Categories: 
Browns
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Slats
Sports

Slats went Barking in Berea today with JC Tretter and Joel Bitonio, who talk about controversy behind the Peloton commercial, and Eric Kush, who tells an incredible and hilarious hunting story.

Tags: 
Cleveland
Browns
barking in berea
Eric Kush
JC Tretter
Joel Bitonio
hunting
peloton

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Kareem Hunt and Sheldon Richardson WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Chris Hubbard WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon and Charley Hughlett WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Jimmy Donovan And Rashard Higgins WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes