Slats Went Barking In Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio, And Eric Kush
December 6, 2019
Slats went Barking in Berea today with JC Tretter and Joel Bitonio, who talk about controversy behind the Peloton commercial, and Eric Kush, who tells an incredible and hilarious hunting story.
