Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken and Harrison Bryant

November 20, 2020
Alanna Crummie
Barking in Berea

Slats went Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken, who talks about that crazy weather from last Sunday's game, and Harrison Bryant, who experienced his first snow earlier this week.

