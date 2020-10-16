Slats Went Barking in Berea with Porter Gustin and Andy Janovich

October 16, 2020
Alanna Crummie
Barking in Berea sponsored by WOW Internet

Alanna Crummie

Categories: 
Browns
Entertainment
Features
Local
Shows
Slats
Sports

Slats went barking in Berea with Porter Gustin, who doesn't seem to have an updated nickname, and Andy Janovich, who is about to experience his first Browns/Steelers rivalry game.

Tags: 
Slats
barking in berea
Andy Janovich
porter gustin
Browns
Cleveland
Steelers