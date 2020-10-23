Slats Went Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken and Andy Janovich

October 23, 2020
Barking in Berea sponsored by WOW Internet

Slats went barking in Berea with Doug Dieken, who breaks down Baker Mayfield playing while injured last Sunday, and Andy Janovich, who hasn't tried a clam bake yet and is itching to do some deer hunting.

