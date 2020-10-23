Slats Went Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken and Andy Janovich
October 23, 2020
Slats went barking in Berea with Doug Dieken, who breaks down Baker Mayfield playing while injured last Sunday, and Andy Janovich, who hasn't tried a clam bake yet and is itching to do some deer hunting.
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
11 Dec
CANCELLED: REO Speedwagon MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
18 Dec
Trans-Siberian Orchestra Special Livestream Event Streaming Event
16 Feb
Shop 216 Various Locations
01 May
Grand Funk Railroad: Some Kind Of Wonderful Tour MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
06 Jun
Rescheduled: Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings: Together Again MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage