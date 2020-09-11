Slats Went Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken and Andy Janovich
September 11, 2020
Slats went Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken, who sings a little song as he reminisces on being a rookie, and Andy Janovich, who just got to Cleveland doesn't know how big the rivalry is with Baltimore and Pittsburgh.
