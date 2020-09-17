Slats Went Barking in Berea with Jamie Gillan and Joel Bitonio

September 17, 2020
Alanna Crummie
Alanna Crummie

Slats went Barking in Berea with Jamie Gillan, who talks about that fake punt against the Ravens and rugby, and Joel Bitonio, who talks about gender reveal parties and how Joe Thomas found out the genders of his kids.

