Slats Went Barking in Berea with Jamie Gillan and Joel Bitonio
September 17, 2020
Slats went Barking in Berea with Jamie Gillan, who talks about that fake punt against the Ravens and rugby, and Joel Bitonio, who talks about gender reveal parties and how Joe Thomas found out the genders of his kids.
