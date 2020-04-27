Bay Villagers Spread Positivity While Dressed as Dinosaurs

Their message says 'Keep Bay Smiling'

April 27, 2020
Alanna Crummie
A supporter wears a dinosaur costume during day three of the First Test match

Dianne Manson / Stringer

Categories: 
Coronavirus Special Features
Entertainment
Local
Slats
Stay Connected: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, News & More

The inflatable dinosaur costumes are always funny and entertaining. There are videos of people wearing them while mowing the lawn, ice skating, and doing other day-to-day activities.

These Bay Villagers are examples of how to stay positive during this pandemic.

They're going to choose new locations to have their little parades in order to bring some positivity to people and help them get through these challenging times, holding signs that read 'Keep Bay Smiling.'

So if you're in Bay Village, keep your eyes peeled!

If you see any dinosaurs, don't hop in your jeep and drive off - the only thing they'll be attacking is boredom.

Tags: 
bay village
dinosaurs
Coronavirus
keep bay smiling

Upcoming Events

02 May
CANCELLED: Joe Walsh & David Crosby Headline May 4 50th Commemoration Benefit Concert at Kent State Memorial Athletic and Convocation (MAC) Center at Kent State
14 May
POSTPONED: Todd Rundgren: The Individualist, A True Star MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
15 May
POSTPONED: Todd Rundgren: The Individualist, A True Star MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
21 May
CANCELLED: Ann Wilson of Heart MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
23 May
NEW DATE: REO Speedwagon MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Christy Peters from the American Red Cross WNCXFM: On-Demand
Michael Stanley Shares Favorite Richfield Coliseum Memories WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes