Bay Villagers Spread Positivity While Dressed as Dinosaurs

The inflatable dinosaur costumes are always funny and entertaining. There are videos of people wearing them while mowing the lawn, ice skating, and doing other day-to-day activities.

These dinosaurs in Bay Village have been bringing smiles to many people’s faces. Don’t miss the story behind them tonight with @Lynna_Lai and me on @wkyc @ 6 and 11! pic.twitter.com/h5GtoZ1eC9 — Andrew Horansky (@WKYCAndrewH) April 26, 2020

These Bay Villagers are examples of how to stay positive during this pandemic.

They're going to choose new locations to have their little parades in order to bring some positivity to people and help them get through these challenging times, holding signs that read 'Keep Bay Smiling.'

So if you're in Bay Village, keep your eyes peeled!

If you see any dinosaurs, don't hop in your jeep and drive off - the only thing they'll be attacking is boredom.