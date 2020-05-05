A Tallmadge Woman Got an Unexpected Surprise from the 'Beer Fairies'

May 5, 2020
Alanna Crummie
Unpacking a package of beer bottles from different breweries.

A Tallmadge woman got quite the surprise when she received a delivery of beer and snacks. But the people who delivered these things to her? Well, one was a pig and the other was a T-Rex. Talk about a special delivery.

At the time of her Facebook post, Brooke Baxter had no idea who the people in costume were. But, she has since learned the identities of one of the beer fairies, but didn't specify if it was the pig or the T-Rex. Either way, those are some good friends of hers to do something so nice but in such a funny way.

