Bill Martin's 25 Year Career In Cleveland

After 25 years over at Fox 8, Bill Martin is hanging up his hat and moving to Florida.

Coming from Cheyenne, Washington, Martin came to Cleveland in 1994 when Fox 8 was in eighth place in the ratings. He decided that he was going to go completely off script and a year later, Fox 8 was number one.

Martin's retirement has been slowly inching closer. In 2018, he took a step back to just doing the 5 o'clock news. He said he wanted to be 62 and have 25 years in Cleveland, a goal he has more than accomplished. He'll be moving to Florida after his last day at Fox 8, but he says that the move will be difficult because he'll "be moving away from [his] best friends."

Martin announced his retirement last month and since then, Fox 8 has been sending him off with fun memories of his time in Cleveland. These include his mustache, his hair, and a pretty hilarious Browns moment with Stacey Bell that involes Lil' John.

Tomorrow (November 26th) is Bill's last day before he moves to Florida. Enjoy your retirement and good luck! We'll miss you!