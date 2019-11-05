Animals React To Seeing The Monday Night Football Black Cat On TV

So as we all know by now, a black cat cursed the Giants last night after running into the stadium and delaying the game. We've seen some pretty hilarious reactions to this whole thing.

Yes I cursed the Giants #MNF #blackcat — Monday Night Cat (@MondaynightC) November 5, 2019

BUT the best reactions have come from the animals of twitter.

Watch what these kitties do when they see the MNF Cat running around on the tv.

My cats Max and Leo saw the black cat on Monday night football pic.twitter.com/Pq5DA3RzgN — Cindy Saucier (@Brat1st) November 5, 2019

And look at how these dogs are reacting to seeing the cat on tv!

Who Just Saw the Black Cat on the Football Field During the Dallas Cowboy/NY Giants Game ?!? Gigi Did ! LOL !! ----#DallasCowboys #rescuesrock #lovemygigigirl pic.twitter.com/SR6d1CIATC — Kristin Reins (@KristinReins) November 5, 2019

And just for a little more fun, this is a compilation of cats and dogs reacting to MNF Cat. The cats clearly recognize their leader whereas the dogs can sense something is not right.

Compilation of cats and dogs reacting to the black cat running on the field... --#TuesdayThoughts | #NFL pic.twitter.com/m3KcquGRYa — SMH (@BTCballer1) November 5, 2019

Now the cat managed to run away, but stadium officials tweeted that if they are able to find the poor little guy, they'll be taking him to a vet! Maybe he'll be friendly and adoptable, like the kitty rescued from Progressive Field.