Blue Angel Pilots Will Perform A Flyover In Cleveland Today
November 18, 2019
Two Blue Angel pilots from the U.S. Navy will fly over Cleveland today and land over at Burke Lakefront Airport where they will discuss plans for the 2020 Cleveland Air Show. That's right, the pilots are already planning next year's Labor Day weekend show event though it's just under a year away!
Keep your eyes and ears open this morning!