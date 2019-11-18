Blue Angel Pilots Will Perform A Flyover In Cleveland Today

November 18, 2019
Alanna Crummie
A U.S. Navy Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornet piloted by U.S. Marine Corps Major Nathan Miller flies over the San Francisco Bay

Justin Sullivan / Staff

Two Blue Angel pilots from the U.S. Navy will fly over Cleveland today and land over at Burke Lakefront Airport where they will discuss plans for the 2020 Cleveland Air Show. That's right, the pilots are already planning next year's Labor Day weekend show event though it's just under a year away!

Keep your eyes and ears open this morning!

 

