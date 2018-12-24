Boy Gets The Best Gift From Santa

12-year-old Austin voltuneers at the animal shelter his mom works at. He loves walking the dogs and giving all of the animals love and attention. But when Austin's cat crossed the Rainbow Bridge in November, he was absolutely heartbroken, but he continued to volunteer and help his mom.

Then, Austin made a really special connection with one of the cats there, so his mom secretly prepared the adoption without Austin knowing.

So when the shelter did an event to have your picture taken with Santa, Austin got an incredibly emotional surprise.

How sweet is that? I definitely teared up watching this video. I think this is the best Christmas Austin has ever had!