A Local Mail Carrier is Delivering More than the Mail

A local mail carrier is doing more than just delivering the mail. She is trying to help the people on her route.

Kathleen Budzik has been delivering the mail for a Brooklyn neighborhood for 20 years and during this time of uncertainty, she realized it's time to give back and help the people on her route.

She recently made a stop at the home of an elderly couple who needed groceries but were afraid to go out to the store.

So after Budzik's shift, she went to the store and got groceries for them without even being asked.

The Riggles were very appreciative of her kindness. Budzik says that if you're on her route and need anything, please let her know. She's already out doing her job and she doesn't want you to leave the house if you don't need to.

In these times of uncertainty when a lot of us are probably a little scared, it's comforting to know that there are kind people like Budzik out there.