These Browns Fans Said 'I Do' At A Tailgate Before Sunday Night's Game

September 23, 2019
Alanna Crummie
A lot of couples will propose or get married at places or during events that have significance in their lives. For some it's where they first met or where they first said "I love you." For us, we'll be getting married in Topsail Island, North Carolina because we have so many great memories, it's a place we'd like to live in, and it's where Eric proposed.

But this couple took things to a whole new level by getting married at a Browns tailgate party, complete with brown and orange tuxedo shirts and personalized beer bottles.

The whole thing started out as a joke but quickly became serious because of the significance The Pit holds for them. So with their four year old daughter as the flower girl and their friend as the minister, the fun and casual wedding they wanted came to be. The Browns may have lost but that's nothing new to these love birds!

