Hey Browns Fans, Free Beer Might Be Coming Your Way

Well, the 2018-2019 season is just about upon us. On September 9th, the Browns kick off their season with a home opener against the Steelers. And there are three things you can gurantee about most Browns fans you meet. Firstly, they hate the Steelers. Secondly, they are bright eyed and bushy tailed about the upcoming season. Finally, they love their alcohol.

So this year, when or if the Browns win their first regular season game, Bud Light will be distributing free beer to fans. Yep, there are going to be refrigerators (adorably entitled "Victory Frdige") that are locked up. Once the Browns win their first game, smart technology will unlock the refrigerators and Browns fans who are nearby will be lucky enough to enjoy a free, 16 oz. aluminum bottle. The refrigerators will be placed inside FirstEnergy Stadium and obviously in order to utilize the free beer, you have to be 21 or older. 

