Three Browns Players Return to Practice

September 22, 2020
Alanna Crummie
Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams (26) runs with the ball during organized team activities at the Cleveland Browns training facility.

© Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

In an NFL season that has been riddled with injuries left and right (my fantasy team will be hruting without Jacksonville's McCaffrey), at least Browns fans can rejoice at the return of Mack Wilson, Greedy Williams, and Kevin Johnson.

All three players will be evaluated before they are deemed healthy enough to return to the field, but Wilson will definitely be evaluated over the nextw eek before the Browns take on Washington.

Week 2 of the NFL saw a lot of player injuries. Fantasy apps across the country are probably getting waiver claim after waiver claim. Personally, I've got two in right now for a new backup QB and a new RB (dropping on RB, picking up a new RB, and starting him so I can bench McCaffrey).

I know this says it's for the 49ers but I think we can all agree this was actually a live look at week 2 of the NFL.

