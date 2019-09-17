The Browns Remade The 'Friends' Intro And It's Better Than The Entire Series

September 17, 2019
Alanna Crummie
The Browns got their first win of the season against the Jets last night and I think Cleveland is pretty about it. Leading up to the game, a prody of Build Me Up Buttercup was going around that perfectly captured the anticipation Browns were feeling. Well after last night's win, Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr., Joel Bitonio, Denzel Ward, and JC Tretter released their version of the Friends intro (sadly Baker Mayfield was MIA for this).

Honestly, I found the Browns version to be hilarious and amazing, and I would love to see them do this more often! And they totally nailed it. Watch the Friends opening and see for yourself!

