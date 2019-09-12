Check Out What The Browns Did For This NFL Reporter Who Gave Birth Early

Pregnancy can be unpredictable because the baby will come when the baby wants to come, and in NFL reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala's case, the baby came a little earlier and a little farther away from home then she had planned.

Kinkhabwala was in Cleveland on Sunday for the Browns first game of the season against the Titans. But instead of going home as planned, she ended up giving birth! But she said in a tweet that their new daughter has been in the NICU so she, her husband, and her son haven't been able to leave the hospital and go home, which means they ran out of clean clothes. But then, the Browns swooped in!

We were supposed to leave town Sunday, after the game. She had other ideas. Ran out of clean clothes days ago, haven’t left the hospital to find new ones and so who comes through? @Browns, thank you. So, so much. #FootballisFamily #NFL pic.twitter.com/ZMVkf3nx2w — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) September 11, 2019

Do you think this will bring the Browns some luck for Monday's game? I'm not really sure about that. Was it nice of them to send her family some clean clothes since they hadn't planned to stay here for so long? Absolutely!