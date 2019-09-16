This Browns Parody To 'Build Me Up Buttercup' Is Amazing

September 16, 2019
Alanna Crummie
Cleveland Browns fans gather to watch warm ups before the start of the game

Jason Miller / Stringer

The Browns are looking to win tonight's game against a Sam Darnold-less Jets team. Fans are on the edge of their seats, hoping the Browns will perform better and win after last week's devestating loss to the Titans (but hey, at least our field didn't catch on fire). Well this parody of Build Me Up Buttercup perfectly captures the anticipation ahead of tonight's game in a very funny but also very true way.

Cleveland Browns, don't berak my heart!

 

