Carlos Carrasco Will Be Honored At Tonight's All Star Game

July 9, 2019
Alanna Crummie

As most of you know, Carlos Carrasco revealed over the weekend that he has been diagnosed with leukemia. Pretty much right after the news broke, this Indians fan tweeted his suggestion to have Carrasco throw the first pitch at the All Star Game, where fellow teammates Carlos Santana, Francisco Lindor, Brad Hand, and Shane Bieber are set to play. 

The MLB said that Carrasco will be recognized in some way at the All Star Game, but they haven't said how just yet. All I know is that Cookie has always been supportive of his teammates and his teammates have always been supportive of him- now it's time for the rest of us and the rest fo the MLB all of our love and support so he can beat this thing. 

 

 

