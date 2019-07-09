Carlos Carrasco Will Be Honored At Tonight's All Star Game

As most of you know, Carlos Carrasco revealed over the weekend that he has been diagnosed with leukemia. Pretty much right after the news broke, this Indians fan tweeted his suggestion to have Carrasco throw the first pitch at the All Star Game, where fellow teammates Carlos Santana, Francisco Lindor, Brad Hand, and Shane Bieber are set to play.

Petition for Carlos Carrasco to throw out the first pitch at the All Star Game... to show that this whole city and all of Major League Baseball are behind him in this. #Indians — Jeff Sustarsic (@JSustarsic) July 6, 2019

The MLB said that Carrasco will be recognized in some way at the All Star Game, but they haven't said how just yet. All I know is that Cookie has always been supportive of his teammates and his teammates have always been supportive of him- now it's time for the rest of us and the rest fo the MLB all of our love and support so he can beat this thing.

If you don't ride as hard as @Cookie_Carrasco for those you care about, then wyd? pic.twitter.com/7vEIYJSVA9 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 9, 2019