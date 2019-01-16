Carlos Santana Has Decided Which Woodstock Event He Will Perform At

2019 marks 50 years since the original Woodstock festival that helped define an entire generation. Names like Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, and The Grateful Dead rocked the stage and helped create history. And now that we're at the 50th anniversary mark, that means it's time for an anniversary festival. But instead of there being one, there will be two- and they're going to be on the same weekend.

One festival is being organized by original Woodstock co-creator, Michael Lang, in Watkins Glen, New York. The other festival will be held in Bethel Woods, New York, closer to where Woodstock was originally. Both festivals will be August 16th - August 18th. But, there's only one Carlos Santana, and he has decided to play the festival in Bethel Woods. We're not really sure why he picked that one, but I feel like it's because of how close it is to the original location, where Santana performed.

It looks like Santana is the only artist confirmed for one of the two festivals. Woodstock 50 is supposed to announce their lineup in February when tickets go on sale, but the Woodstock event in Bethel Woods has not announced yet when tickets go on sale or when the lineup will be announced.