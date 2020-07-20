A Local Tree Service Company Rescued a Cat from a Tree

In the midst of this intense heat, a poor cat was stuck 50 feet up in a tree with no food or water for four straight days.

The cat had been crying for days, unable to get itself down from the tree. Humane investigations officers from the Cleveland APL went out to try to get the cat down, but they were unsuccessful. They thought that maybe the fire department could do it, but due to the tree's location, that was also unsuccessful. Finally the officers began to call tree service companies to ask for their assistance in getting this scared, four-legged guy down. And who responded to the call? Blaha Tree Service!

The kitty was easily removed from the tree and is safe at home now. The owner was so happy to be reunited with his cat, who seems to be doing fine despite the extreme conditions he was facing.