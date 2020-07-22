You No Longer Need a Reservation to go to Cedar Point

July 22, 2020
Alanna Crummie
Only a couple of weeks after reopening, Cedar Point has announced that reservations are no longer required when visiting the park.

Even though reservations are no longer required, the park will still be practicing a number of health and safety measures, including health screenings for guests and employees, capacity restrictions, and online ticket purchase. Masks are still required for anyone ages 2 and up.

There is no word yet on why Cedar Point has decided to forgo reservations, but you can read more about what they are doing to keep the park clean and safe here.

