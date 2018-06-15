Check Out This German Shepherd Playing Baseball

The Tulsa Drillers, a Dodgers affiliate team, hosted a dog night for one fo their games. Owners could bring their dogs to the game and enjoy a baseball game together. Sounds normal right? Well during this game, a German Shepherd was standing off to the side with his owner when all of a sudden, he noticed the baseball being thrown around. So he breaks free from his owner's grip and runs full force to the baseball players!

While at the (@TulsaDrillers) game .. dog night at the park .. one dog saw a ball .. and go figure. #Dogs pic.twitter.com/6ws99cEQqR — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) June 14, 2018

His owner ran after him and got a hold of his leash, this time visibly holding him tighter so he wouldn't get away again. A dog could be the most well behaved and obideient dog in the world- but the moment any dog sees a ball, they are outta here. But honestly, he's still a good boy no matter what.