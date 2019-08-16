Help Clear The Shelters On Saturday!

Clear The Shelters is tomorrow, Saturday August 17th! Clear The Shelters is a nationwide event where participating shelters across the country have either waived or reduced adoption fees! The idea is to help these amazing animals find their forever homes and to literally clear the shelters. We have so many dogs and kitties who will be the perfect match for your family!

At the Cleveland APL, we'll be having extended business hours. We're normally open from 10am-5pm, but we will be open from 9am-6pm! Dogs and cats 3 years or older will have waived adoption fees, and cats under 3 years have a reduced adoption fee of $25! So at the APL, the only money you'll be spending is for the Cuyahoga County License (which is $21). City Dogs Cleveland will also have reduced adoption fees of $21!

Expect the shelters to be full and probably some longer-than-usual wait times for meet and greets with the dogs, so make sure you plan ahead! At the APL, we always encourage dog to dog meet and greets so we can make sure everyone will get along with each other at home! So if you have your own resident dog, bring them along (with a friend or family member who can hang out in the car with them) so that way after you've met with the dog, we can go straight to the dog to dog meet and greet! Want to get a cat? Don't forget to bring your carrier! And for the dog, don't forget the leash!

The love of your life is waiting for you!