The Best Reactions To The Browns Beating The Falcons
The Browns won their third game of the season yesterday and I can honestly say I was shocked it was against the Falcons. But wow, what an incredible game! Baker Mayfield led the team to victory, Nick Chubb made history, and my friend (a Falcons fan) had front row Dawg Pound tickets and watched his team lose. So in honor of an all around incredible game, here are some of the best reactions to the Browns winning!
“Great team win!”— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 11, 2018
That’s our QB -- @bakermayfield pic.twitter.com/iWBiCdaitJ
Come on the Browns ..... 4000 miles for a win !!— Paul Brown (@PaulBrown_UK) November 11, 2018
Now time to Party !!! ------
..... maybe one more ----✈️----trip this season --
Cleveland you Keen ??? pic.twitter.com/oiO2vUFO2i
Browns fans walking into Thanksgiving dinner now after a big win and a bye next week... pic.twitter.com/wNaCr2FX7A— McNeil (@Reflog_18) November 11, 2018
The other 31 fan bases when they win: "Nice!"— Johnny Kinsley (@Brickwallblitz) November 12, 2018
Browns fans when they win: pic.twitter.com/tzwRZUZUCg
One of the happiest people in all of Cleveland today, @pspirnak! Go @clevelandbrowns! We love @bakermayfield! -- #dawgpound #brownswin #clevelandbrowns
Nice WIN BROWNS -- https://t.co/uLujUtCdlT— Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) November 11, 2018
when your outfit matches your mood #sillygirl #brownsandtutus #itworked #brownswin
Let’s talk about it. Browns won. Patriots lost. My timeline is silent on both matters because I don’t think America knows if it’s real or not.— HoneyOTS (@HoneyOTS) November 11, 2018