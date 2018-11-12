The Best Reactions To The Browns Beating The Falcons

November 12, 2018
The Browns won their third game of the season yesterday and I can honestly say I was shocked it was against the Falcons. But wow, what an incredible game! Baker Mayfield led the team to victory, Nick Chubb made history, and my friend (a Falcons fan) had front row Dawg Pound tickets and watched his team lose. So in honor of an all around incredible game, here are some of the best reactions to the Browns winning!

One of the happiest people in all of Cleveland today, @pspirnak! Go @clevelandbrowns! We love @bakermayfield! -- #dawgpound #brownswin #clevelandbrowns

A post shared by Erin Spirnak (@em_spirnak) on

when your outfit matches your mood #sillygirl #brownsandtutus #itworked #brownswin

A post shared by Allison Ferrone (@ammaurer7) on

#brownswin

A post shared by Sir Racha (@sir.racha.the.irish.terrier) on

 

