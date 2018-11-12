The Best Reactions To The Browns Beating The Falcons

The Browns won their third game of the season yesterday and I can honestly say I was shocked it was against the Falcons. But wow, what an incredible game! Baker Mayfield led the team to victory, Nick Chubb made history, and my friend (a Falcons fan) had front row Dawg Pound tickets and watched his team lose. So in honor of an all around incredible game, here are some of the best reactions to the Browns winning!

Come on the Browns ..... 4000 miles for a win !!



Now time to Party !!! ------



..... maybe one more ----✈️----trip this season --



Cleveland you Keen ??? pic.twitter.com/oiO2vUFO2i — Paul Brown (@PaulBrown_UK) November 11, 2018

Browns fans walking into Thanksgiving dinner now after a big win and a bye next week... pic.twitter.com/wNaCr2FX7A — McNeil (@Reflog_18) November 11, 2018

The other 31 fan bases when they win: "Nice!"



Browns fans when they win: pic.twitter.com/tzwRZUZUCg — Johnny Kinsley (@Brickwallblitz) November 12, 2018

Nice WIN BROWNS -- https://t.co/uLujUtCdlT — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) November 11, 2018

Let’s talk about it. Browns won. Patriots lost. My timeline is silent on both matters because I don’t think America knows if it’s real or not. — HoneyOTS (@HoneyOTS) November 11, 2018