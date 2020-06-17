New Safety Protocols for the Cleveland Zoo, Art Museum, and Aquarium

Today, June 17th, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo officially reopens to the public. While employees arer equired to wear a face mask, it is suggested but not required for guests to wear one. But, the zoo has initiated new protocols to ensure the safety of their guests and staff. Tickets must be reserved in advance and there will be a one way path at some of the exhibits. Make sure that you are wearing comfortable shoes and able to walk the length of the zoo, as the tram service will remain closed. If you are need of a wheelchair or stroller rental though, they will be disinfected between each use. Concessions, however, will be be open depending on the weather. You can read more about the zoo's safety protocols here.

The Cleveland Museum of Art will also be reopning, but not until June 30th (June 18th for museum members). While the museum will remain free, you must reserve your ticket ahead of time. You will also have to pay for your parking at the time of reserving your museum ticket. Face masks are required and staff will be taking temperatures before you can enter. The cafe and gift shop will stay closed for now, but will reopen when the museum feels it is safe to do so. You can read more about the art museum's safety measures and what exhibits will be open here.

Finally, the Cleveland Aquarium will be reopening to the public on July 6th (June 29th for passholders). Much like the zoo and art museum, the aquarium will have reduced capacity for visitation and will also be introduing a one way path to follow throughout (much like the Rock Hall is doing). Some interactive parts of the aquarium will remain closed as social distancing and proper disinfecting cannot be achieved at this time. The aquarium is also working on hopefully introducing a time block for senior citizens and immune compromised guests so they can enjoy the attractions without worrying about the crowds. You can read more about the aquarium reopening here.