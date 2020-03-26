The Cleveland International Film Festival Will Stream Its Movies

The show must go on, even with a global pandemic. The Cleveland Interntational Film Festival announced that some of the films that were supposed to appear in this year's festival will be available to stream. This was supposed to be the last year for the festival to be at Tower City before moving to Playhouse next year and it was supposed to start yesterday. In an instagram post, CIFF said that the event "has been reinvented to create a space for us all to stay socially connected even if we’re physically distanced."

The streaming service from CIFF will be available in April, though official dates and pricing have not yet been released. CIFF also made a bunch of merch available to purchase because it was supposed to be sold during the festival considering it was the last year at Tower City.