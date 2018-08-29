Cleveland Indians Begin Sensory Inclusive Training

Last week, the Rock Hall introduced sensory friendly bags filled with fidget toys and noise canceling headphones in order to accomodate their patrons who live with autism, PTSD, and dementia. Yesterday, the Cleveland Indians announced that they have started their sensory inclusion training with KultureCity, the same organization that certified the Rock Hall.

Like the Rock Hall, the Progressive Field will provide the noise canceling headphones, fidget toys, and weighted lap pads for their fans in order to promote a positive experience. It's not yet known when the Indians will have their certification from KultureCity, but while we wait, you can check out this video from the Rock Hall about sensory inclusion!