A Cleveland Man Crashed Into a News Station After Failed BASE Jump Attempt

August 10, 2020
Alanna Crummie
BASE jump off the Jin-Mao Tower in shanghai, China

xof711

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Local
Shows
Slats

Around 2:00 in the morning yesterday, a Cleveland man attempted to BASE jump off an apartment building downtown. He was hoping to land in the park with his friends, but instead lost control of his parachute and crashed into the Cleveland 19 News building.

BASE jumping is the sport of jumping off fixed object (like buildings) and using your parachute to get you back to the ground safely. BASE is an acronyn for building, antenna, span, and earth- it's considered BASE jumping if you jump from one of those four categories. The man was doing this with his friends who had landed in the park, but he tried to tell authorities they had jumped from a plane...at 2:00 in the morning. Sounds to me like a night of drinking got a little out of control. The man broke his leg, but is otherwise doing fine. Witnesses said it was really hard to watch it happen because the man had to hang off the building with his parachute and broken leg while waiting for help to arrive. 

Tags: 
base jump
parachute
Cleveland
news station