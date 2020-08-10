A Cleveland Man Crashed Into a News Station After Failed BASE Jump Attempt

Around 2:00 in the morning yesterday, a Cleveland man attempted to BASE jump off an apartment building downtown. He was hoping to land in the park with his friends, but instead lost control of his parachute and crashed into the Cleveland 19 News building.

BASE-JUMP SCARE: Video shows a parachute jumper smacking into the side of a building, getting stuck and dangling above a street in Cleveland. ABC’s Will Ganss has the story. pic.twitter.com/GS6kZgdGyx — ABC World News Now (@abcWNN) August 10, 2020

BASE jumping is the sport of jumping off fixed object (like buildings) and using your parachute to get you back to the ground safely. BASE is an acronyn for building, antenna, span, and earth- it's considered BASE jumping if you jump from one of those four categories. The man was doing this with his friends who had landed in the park, but he tried to tell authorities they had jumped from a plane...at 2:00 in the morning. Sounds to me like a night of drinking got a little out of control. The man broke his leg, but is otherwise doing fine. Witnesses said it was really hard to watch it happen because the man had to hang off the building with his parachute and broken leg while waiting for help to arrive.