Where to Get Your Paczki In and Around Cleveland
It's Fat Tuesday folks, which means it's time to indulge! Throw caution to the wind and eat your weight in some paczki! I'll be living vicariously through each and every one of you- paczki is a gateway food and I'll immediately gain back the 30 pounds I've worked so hard to lose.
So anyway, now that it's Fat Tuesday, that means tons of bakeries and grocery stores are selling paczki. Here are some of the best places in the Cleveland area to pick up your own box!
Brewnuts: 6501 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland
IT’S PACZKI (poonch-key) TIME!------ . Fat Tuesday is here and we are throwing the biggest, baddest paczki party we know how! Five flavors of paczki, king cake donuts, hurricanes in the cooler, the shop is decked out, beads are ready and waiting and “Hands off my paczki” T-shirt’s for sale!-- . Doors open at 6:30am - open ALL DAY - NOW THIS IS HOW YOU FAT TUESDAY IN THE LAND!---------- . Swipe through for all the sneaky peeks!----
Jack Frost Donuts: 4960 Pearl Road, Cleveland
Pre-order your Fat Tuesday Paczkis! 216-351-3638 A variety of flavors to choose from: Poppy Seed, Blueberry, Raspberry, Apple, Pineapple, Apricot, Prune, Lemon, Buckeye (Peanut Butter-Chocolate) White Cream, Cream Cheese, Chocolate Cream, Boston Cream and Cinnamon Caramel Apple. *All pre-orders need to be placed by Monday, February 24th by 12pm. Available for pick up and in store on Tuesday, February 25th only. #everybatchfromscracth #jackfrost21stcentury #fattuesday #paczki #cledonuts #toogoodnottoeat #fresh #eatlocal #instafood
Bigmouth Donut: 1418 W. 29th St., Cleveland
Enjoy your Fat Tuesday. Both stores got them. But, you better hurry.
Rudy's Strudel & Bakery: 5580 Ridge Road, Parma
ATTENTION ALL PACZKI LOVERS!!!! We have a HUGE announcement: our newest flavor for 2019 will be...The Sweet Moses Hot Chocolate. In collaboration with Sweet Moses we transformed their 1911 hot chocolate recipe into a chocolate custard that is topped with hand whipped marshmallow and then put it into our paczki! We open at 8am tomorrow and we will have them available, but remember paczki is only around for a limited time so be sure to stop in and see us soon! #paczki #hotchocolate #fattuesday #dyngusday
Kiedrowski's Bakery: 2267 Cooper Foster Park Rd. Amherst
Happy Fat Tuesday! Make sure to stop in @kiedrowskisbakery for your authentic and freshest made Paczki today! ------ . Our Traditional Flavors: Sugared, Apricot, Lekvar, Rose, Poppyseed, & Edelweiss! . 2267 Cooper Foster Park Rd. Amherst, OH . #fattuesday #mardigras #mardigras2020 #pączki #paczki #kiedrowskisbakery #delicious #bakery #bakedgoods #bakerylife #bakeryshop #dessert #desserts #dessertsofinstagram #apricot #sugar #rose #edelweiss #poppyseed #lent #bestoftheday #bestagram #bestbakery #foodie #tradition
There are more paczki options for you here!