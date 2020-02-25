Where to Get Your Paczki In and Around Cleveland

It's Fat Tuesday folks, which means it's time to indulge! Throw caution to the wind and eat your weight in some paczki! I'll be living vicariously through each and every one of you- paczki is a gateway food and I'll immediately gain back the 30 pounds I've worked so hard to lose.

So anyway, now that it's Fat Tuesday, that means tons of bakeries and grocery stores are selling paczki. Here are some of the best places in the Cleveland area to pick up your own box!

Brewnuts: 6501 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland

Jack Frost Donuts: 4960 Pearl Road, Cleveland

Bigmouth Donut: 1418 W. 29th St., Cleveland

Rudy's Strudel & Bakery: 5580 Ridge Road, Parma

Kiedrowski's Bakery: 2267 Cooper Foster Park Rd. Amherst

There are more paczki options for you here!