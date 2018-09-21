The Browns Finally Won A Game And People Reacted Hilariously

Well Cleveland, the Browns finally did it! They finally won a game! There were SO MANY awesome and hilarious comments across social media, so here are just some of the best reactions to the Browns having their first win in over 600 days.

My photographer, Lamont, came up with a new name for the “Factory of Sadness”. First Energy Stadium will now be called “The Bakery”. #Browns #DillyDilly -- pic.twitter.com/m2X5AT8Lnh — Jessica Dill (@JessicaLynnDill) September 21, 2018

So when and where is the parade tomorrow? — Lucy Ferut (@LFerut4) September 21, 2018