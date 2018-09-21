The Browns Finally Won A Game And People Reacted Hilariously

September 21, 2018
Alanna Crummie

© Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Well Cleveland, the Browns finally did it! They finally won a game! There were SO MANY awesome and hilarious comments across social media, so here are just some of the best reactions to the Browns having their first win in over 600 days.

LET'S GO LIVE TO CLEVELAND, OHIO. #BROWNS WIN.

A post shared by The Ringer (@ringer) on

