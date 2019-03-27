Sax Man Will Be Honored At Indians Home Opener

The Rock Hall will be honoring the memory of our very own Sax Man all day on Monday, the day of the Indians' home opener.

As you may remember, Maurice Reedus Jr., AKA The Sax Man, passed away last April. The Rock Hall will be playing his rendition of Take Me Out to the Ball Game on the speakers downtown from 10am until 7pm, so you'll be able to hear The Sax Man well after the first pitch at 4:10.

Cleveland's own Sax Man playing on a busy Euclid Ave. for the #RNCinCLE pic.twitter.com/ZWE0lBnhfj — Annie Nickoloff (@Nickoloffoff) July 21, 2016

Reedus was a staple here in Cleveland and no matter what, you could always hear him playing his saxaphone after an Indians game. It's a nice little tribute to him almost a year since his death.