Sax Man Will Be Honored At Indians Home Opener
The Rock Hall will be honoring the memory of our very own Sax Man all day on Monday, the day of the Indians' home opener.
I took this photo of Maurice a couple summers ago during a Tribe game. His sounds very much in the fabric of our city. To say it’s not going to be the same without him doesn’t even come close to cutting it. I would chat him up often. He was a kind, talented man. He’ll be missed. R.I.P. Maurice Reedus Jr. ... The Sax Man. --#cleveland #clevelandgram #mycity_life #humansofcleveland #thesaxman
As you may remember, Maurice Reedus Jr., AKA The Sax Man, passed away last April. The Rock Hall will be playing his rendition of Take Me Out to the Ball Game on the speakers downtown from 10am until 7pm, so you'll be able to hear The Sax Man well after the first pitch at 4:10.
Cleveland's own Sax Man playing on a busy Euclid Ave. for the #RNCinCLE pic.twitter.com/ZWE0lBnhfj— Annie Nickoloff (@Nickoloffoff) July 21, 2016
Reedus was a staple here in Cleveland and no matter what, you could always hear him playing his saxaphone after an Indians game. It's a nice little tribute to him almost a year since his death.
We honored a Cleveland legend Tuesday night, the icon known as 'The Sax Man.' https://t.co/atiiztyE2y pic.twitter.com/dw5yxI3LcJ— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) April 27, 2018