Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is Expecting a Baby...

February 14, 2020
Alanna Crummie
Conceptual image of wildlife around the planet earth can be used to celebrate World Animal Day

adogslifephoto

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Local
Shows
Slats

Yesterday the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo posted this ultra sound of a pregnant animal at the zoo.

Well this morning, they announced what they're having and it's a... *drum roll*

Yay, it's a baby orangutan! Congratulations to the Cleveland Zoo and they're efforts to conserve wildlife!

Tags: 
cleveland zoo
metroparks zoo
baby
Orangutan

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes