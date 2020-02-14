Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is Expecting a Baby...
February 14, 2020
Yesterday the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo posted this ultra sound of a pregnant animal at the zoo.
Love is in the air, and we have big news to share! Can you guess what we’re expecting? Find out tomorrow! ❤️ #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/Q2mInP8n2f— Cleveland Metroparks Zoo (@clemetzoo) February 13, 2020
Well this morning, they announced what they're having and it's a... *drum roll*
Rose are red, violets are blue, we’re expecting baby number 2! -- #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/zwyE81uYsM— Cleveland Metroparks Zoo (@clemetzoo) February 14, 2020
Yay, it's a baby orangutan! Congratulations to the Cleveland Zoo and they're efforts to conserve wildlife!