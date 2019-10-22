New Light Event Coming To Cleveland Metroparks Zoo This Winter

October 22, 2019
The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will light up this holiday season with an all new event- Wild Winter Lights. It'll be an interactive event featuring Santa's North Pole Lodge, photos with the man himself, and A-Roar-A Borealis (a fun take on the Northern Lights). 

The event will take place every weekend starting November 22nd and will last through January 5th. If the displays are as beautiful as the Asian Lantern Festival, I imagine this event will be really popular. 

