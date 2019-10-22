New Light Event Coming To Cleveland Metroparks Zoo This Winter

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will light up this holiday season with an all new event- Wild Winter Lights. It'll be an interactive event featuring Santa's North Pole Lodge, photos with the man himself, and A-Roar-A Borealis (a fun take on the Northern Lights).

Experience a winter wonderland of more than 1 million lights this holiday season at the Zoo! #WildWinterLights presented by @nopec will feature more than a dozen interactive zones; Snow Safari, Glacier Glade & Santa’s North Pole Lodge. Tix at https://t.co/J00fnJCKmx. ---- pic.twitter.com/C0fhCAsT8l — Cleveland Metroparks Zoo (@clemetzoo) October 22, 2019

The event will take place every weekend starting November 22nd and will last through January 5th. If the displays are as beautiful as the Asian Lantern Festival, I imagine this event will be really popular.