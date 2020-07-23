A Red Panda Is Missing from the Columbus Zoo

A Red Panda at the Columbus Zoo has gone missing. The animal, a mother to two cubs who are still nursing, has completely disappeared from her habitat. Zoo employees have checked the vegetation in her habitat and security footage- so far, nothing odd has been found, and neither has the red panda.

A red panda is missing from her habitat at the Zoo. She is not a threat to the public. If anyone near the Zoo sees a small red mammal with a long, fluffy striped tail, please contact the Columbus Zoo immediately at Security Dispatch: 614-582-1844. https://t.co/ZoOlZTqXDX pic.twitter.com/hwUqhIOtHC — Columbus Zoo (@ColumbusZoo) July 22, 2020

She does not pose a threat to the public, but the zoo would really like to find her and I'm sure her babies would like to see their mom. So if you see a creature that looks like a red raccoon, make sure you call the zoo and tell them! And no, if you find her, you cannot keep her (but you could give her a quick squish because red pandas are adorable).