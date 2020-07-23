A Red Panda Is Missing from the Columbus Zoo

July 23, 2020
Alanna Crummie
A Red Panda at the Columbus Zoo has gone missing. The animal, a mother to two cubs who are still nursing, has completely disappeared from her habitat. Zoo employees have checked the vegetation in her habitat and security footage- so far, nothing odd has been found, and neither has the red panda.

She does not pose a threat to the public, but the zoo would really like to find her and I'm sure her babies would like to see their mom. So if you see a creature that looks like a red raccoon, make sure you call the zoo and tell them! And no, if you find her, you cannot keep her (but you could give her a quick squish because red pandas are adorable).

