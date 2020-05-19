Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Offering a Limited Time Drive-Through Event

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has been closed to the public since March, but starting tomorrow, you can go back to the zoo for a limited time- as a drive-through.

Video of Cruise The Zoo

Yep, you can Cruise the Zoo from May 20th - May 31st.

Advance ticket purchases and reservations are required, so you won't be able to just drive up and order a viewing of the giraffes.

This event will allow families to see the animals and help the zoo, as they still have people coming to work every day to care for the animals.