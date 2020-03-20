Monmouth Football Coach Holds a Quarantine Combine with Daughter

March 20, 2020
Alanna Crummie
Linebacker Eric Striker of Oklahoma runs the 40-yard dash during the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine

Joe Robbins / Stringer

This is Monmouth University's Offensive Quality Control Coach Vinny Grasso. Like many of us, Grasso and his family are spending a lot of time indoors because of the coronavirus outbreak. I'm sure a lot of us are finding things to do around the house- for me, I played 7 1/2 hours of Super Mario Sunshine yesterday in between doing laundry and dishes. I've got plans to catch up on reading, chores, and playing more video games because I usually don't have the time to sit down and do that. But Grasso here found a really fun thing to do with his kid during quarantine- he held his own combine and the video is hilarious!

The twitter reactions are hilarious too. One person retweeted the video, saying that his daughter shuffled her feet so it can't be counted.

quarantine
Coronavirus
COVID-19
combine
monmouth
football

