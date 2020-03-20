Monmouth Football Coach Holds a Quarantine Combine with Daughter

This is Monmouth University's Offensive Quality Control Coach Vinny Grasso. Like many of us, Grasso and his family are spending a lot of time indoors because of the coronavirus outbreak. I'm sure a lot of us are finding things to do around the house- for me, I played 7 1/2 hours of Super Mario Sunshine yesterday in between doing laundry and dishes. I've got plans to catch up on reading, chores, and playing more video games because I usually don't have the time to sit down and do that. But Grasso here found a really fun thing to do with his kid during quarantine- he held his own combine and the video is hilarious!

Quarantine Combine Day 4. Media Interviews to follow pic.twitter.com/VClyqD4YLJ — Vincent Grasso (@vinnygrasso2) March 19, 2020

The twitter reactions are hilarious too. One person retweeted the video, saying that his daughter shuffled her feet so it can't be counted.