Remembering Dick Goddard's Funniest Skit with Big Chuck and Lil' John

According to Big Chuck and Lil' John, Dick Goddard was the first anchor/personality to break the rules and join the skits. Originally, the anchors weren't allowed to join in on the fun, but Goddard was the one who decided to break that rule- all for the better, too! He was absolutely hilarious, he did great voices, and you could tell that he was just having a great time with them. So as we remember Dick Goddard's devout passion for animals, his legendary forecasts, and the Woolly Bear Festival, let's also remember the absolute funniest skit he was in- The IQ Machine.

