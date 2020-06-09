Dick Goddard Tests Positive for COVID-19

June 9, 2020
Alanna Crummie
Dick Goddard at the 5th Annual Dick Goddard Telethon at the Cleveland APL

Dan Sandy

Categories: 
Coronavirus Special Features
Entertainment
Local
Shows
Slats
Stay Connected: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, News & More

Legendary weatherman Dick Goddard has tested positive for COVID-19. Last month, his health took a turn for the worst, but then his health began to improve. Unfortunately though, he hasn't been able to return home and has been staying in a medical facility.

His daughter, who he lives in Florida with, confirmed the diagnosis on her social media.

Dad with Herbie. ❤ My precious father has COVID --

A post shared by Kimberly Goddard (@kimberlylgoddard) on

So far there hasn't been any other update on his health.

We're all just hoping for the best and that he will be able overcome this.

Tags: 
dick goddard
covid
Coronavirus
Cleveland