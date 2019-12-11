This Survey Found That Only 40% Of The Country Thinks Die Hard Is A Christmas Movie

For the last few years, I've noticed that there is a real debate every holiday season about something I feel very passionately about- Die Hard and its legitimacy as a Christmas movie.

According to a survey, only 40.79% of the country says YES to it being a Christmas movie while 59.21% said NO.

Now I am a huge fan of movies. My fiance and I love to watch movies and one of our favorites is Die Hard. My thought process for Die Hard being a Christmas movie is simple- Bruce Willis is flying to LA to see his estranged wife FOR CHRISTMAS and then that's when Alan Rickman and his goons take over Nakatomi Plaza before Bruce Willis saves the day. Since the movie takes place BECAUSE of Christmas, that's what makes it a Christmas movie. But this debate over Die Hard will probably never end because it doesn't have any conventional Christmas movie tropes.

Although this person says Die Hard is a Harry Potter movie and I honestly can't argue with this logic.

He sneaks around a tower at night avoiding Alan Rickman. It’s a Harry Potter movie. — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) December 25, 2018

Now also in this study, surprise surprise, A Christmas Story is Ohio's favorite Christmas movie. My future father-in-law is a huge fan and even wears his own pinky bunny suit on Christmas. What I was actually surprised about was that this study found A Christmas Story to be the most popular Christmas movie in the country. I mean I know people like it, but I honestly thought only Clevelanders were obsessed with it. I would've never guessed it would be the most popular Christmas movie.