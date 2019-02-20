Kitbull Is The Beautiful Story Of A Kitten And A Pit Bull

Pixar has always put out some really good shorts. One of my favorites will always be the old man playing chess. But this new one? It left me in tears. The story was beautiful, the animation was amazing, and the message that they were able to get across was inspiring. In a time where the discussion of pit bulls has become louder and the voices of the advocates stronger, this short film demonstrates something powerful about the breed.

And who knows, maybe I'm a little extra emotional about it because I was recently told by a stranger that I'm a bad person for having two pit bulls. Or maybe it's because animals always make me bawl my eyes out. Either way, this film is incredible and powerful. But before you watch, make sure you grab a box of tissues.