Documentaries to Watch While in Self Isolation

There are a lot of good documentaries out there and since we're spending so much time at home, I have compiled a list of documentaries you should be watching.

1) Tiger King (Netflix) - This is THE thing right now. It's everywhere. You cannot escape Tiger King and there's a reason for that- it's one of the wildest things you will watch. Put on your comfiest clothes and grab your softest blanket, because once you start this thing, you won't stop until you finish. My fiance and I watched it in one sitting and we regret nothing. It is a roller coaster and one of the wildest (no pun intended) things I have ever seen in my entire life. You are fully immersed in the world of people who own exotic animals- people who you thought were in it for the right reasons are questionable and the people you know are in it for all the wrong reasons are worse than you thought.

2) I Know That Voice (Amazon Prime) - I tell everyone I know to watch this documentary. To me, it is absolutely fascinating. It follows multiple voice actors who you might not recognize when you see their name, but when you hear one of their voices- oh yeah, NOW you know who this is. It's an incredible look at what it's like to be a voice actor. It's not all just doing voices and getting paid for it. It's hard work, a small field, and you have to really, REALLY stand out in order to make it.

3) Oklahoma City (Netflix) - This is one I haven't seen yet, but it's on my watchlist (and I'll probably watch it today honestly). It's all about the Oklahoma City bombing of 1995. "Oklahoma City is a heartbreaking tribute to the victims of that bombing... [a] compelling, fascinating watch." - Adam Chitwood

4) Fyre (Netflix) - This is the Netflix documentary on Fyre Fest, the biggest scam of all time. It's so enthralling. When you see how Billy McFarland failed miserably at putting on a festival and how this thing just completely fell apart in every way it could...it's like watching a car crash. You can't look away.

5) Fyre Fraud (Hulu) - If you're going to watch the Netflix documentary, you have to follow it up with the Hulu one. They both have their strengths and each documentary brings to light different things about Fyre Fest and Bill McFarland. Neither are terrible (both are great), but they are not the same thing. They don't cover exactly the same details of the Fyre Fest failure and once you watch both documentaries, then you have all the pieces of the puzzle.

6) Three Identical Strangers (Hulu) - This is the story of triplets who were separatred at birth and happened upon each other in their adult years. The three brothers, Bobby, Eddy, and David, had become internet celebrities and were even on a few talk shows. But the documentary shows what happened after all of their internet fame and it is disturbing and fascinating.

7) Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (Netflix) - I watched this three times in a row when it dropped on Netflix because it was so good. I like to watch serial killer documentaries, but not all the time. Something has to be really good for me to watch it so much and this was it. You're just left in disbelief at the end when you hear what Bundy says to the reporters about himself and his childhood in contrast with what people who knew him throughout the years have to say. Some people thought he was great and others knew that something wasn't right with him.

8) Back In Time (Hulu) - This documentary is about the Back to the Future series and how they were created and their resulting cultural impact.

9) Abducted in Plain Sight (Netflix) - This story is nuts, man. There are so many twists and turns. Just when you think you know what's coming next, you're hit over the head with what actually happened. It's a wild ride, right up there with Tiger King.

10) McMillions (HBO) - This is a suggestion from our very own Slats, who thought that this docuseries was insane. It's about the McDonald's Monopoly game that one man rigged for a decade. It's all about how he made the game work in his favor and how it ultimately corrupted the McDonald's game.