CEO Buys Super Bowl Ad To Thanks The Vets That Saved His Dog's Life

Grab the tissues and meet Scout! Scout was diagnosed with a heart tumor over the summer and vets reccommended that WeatherTech CEO, David MacNeil, put Scout down because he only had a 1% chance to live. But MacNeil decided that now was not Scout's time, so he took him to the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine and after aggressive chemotherapy, Scout's tumor is practically gone!

Video of Lucky Dog: 2020 WeatherTech Super Bowl Commercial

If I had the money to buy a Super Bowl ad, I would do the same thing to thank our dog's vets down in Fairlawn for what they did to save her life after she was diagnosed with a rare but deadly auto-immune disease. They did so much for her and words are not enough to thank them for their incredible work.