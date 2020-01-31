CEO Buys Super Bowl Ad To Thanks The Vets That Saved His Dog's Life

January 31, 2020
Alanna Crummie
Golden Retriever

jonathandavidsteele

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Slats

Grab the tissues and meet Scout! Scout was diagnosed with a heart tumor over the summer and vets reccommended that WeatherTech CEO, David MacNeil, put Scout down because he only had a 1% chance to live. But MacNeil decided that now was not Scout's time, so he took him to the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine and after aggressive chemotherapy, Scout's tumor is practically gone!

If I had the money to buy a Super Bowl ad, I would do the same thing to thank our dog's vets down in Fairlawn for what they did to save her life after she was diagnosed with a rare but deadly auto-immune disease. They did so much for her and words are not enough to thank them for their incredible work.

Tags: 
scout
weathertech
ceo
super bowl commerical
dog
vets
veterinarians

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes